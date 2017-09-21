Play

Broncos' Von Miller: Practices fully Thursday

Miller (knee) was a full participant at the Broncos practice Thursday.

As expected, Miller's knee issue didn't turn out to be anything serious. The veteran outside linebacker should be able to play against the Bills on Sunday, and will hope to continue playing well after recording his first two sacks of the season in Week 2.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories