Broncos' Von Miller: Practices in full Friday

Miller (knee) does not have an injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Browns.

Miller missed Wednesday's practice but has ratcheted up his participation each day since, culminating in a full return Friday. The nine-year-vet is coming off just his second game with a sack this season but is at 3.5 on the year.

