Broncos' Von Miller: Racks up two sacks

Miller logged five solo tackles and two sacks Sunday against the Chargers.

Miller now has at least one sack in each of his last five games, totaling seven on the season. The Broncos' have a tough test ahead with the Chiefs in Week 8, but Miller has proven he can take on solid offensive units, so fantasy owners should deploy him regardless.

