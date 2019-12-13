Broncos' Von Miller: Ready for Week 15

Miller (knee) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game at Kansas City, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.

Miller played through the MCL sprain Week 14 and was limited to 59 percent of defensive snaps, but he appears to be much healthier entering Week 15. The 30-year-old may not end up seeing his usual full workload, but he seems likely to see the field more than last week.