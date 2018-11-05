Broncos' Von Miller: Records another sack against Houston

Miller recorded two tackles and one sack during Sunday's 19-17 loss to the Texans.

Miller entered the game with concern surrounding the status of his knee that was contained by a brace during Friday's practice, but the linebacker didn't sustain any setbacks on the field and he even said his knee felt better as the game went on, according to Troy Renck of Denver 7 News. With nine sacks through the first nine games of the season, Miller is entering the Texans' Week 10 bye as one of the most productive pass rushers leaguewide.