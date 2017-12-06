Broncos' Von Miller: Records half sack Sunday
Miller had six tackles (five solo) and a half sack in Sunday's loss to the Dolphins.
Miller had a half sack in Week 12, so he now has one full sack over the last two weeks and nine total through 12 games. His average of less than four tackles per game is troubling, though, so he's best suited for matchups against week offensive lines.
More News
-
SportsLine: Sit Cam, start Kearse
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Jamey Eisenberg gives you replacement options at tight end to help you deal with the loss of...
-
Best Week 14 streaming options
Heath Cummings offers streaming options for the first week of the Fantasy playoffs.
-
Week 14 rest of season rankings
As Fantasy owners make tough lineup decisions with championship dreams in mind, see where your...
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.
-
Top Waiver Wire RBs
Who is Jamey adding at the RB position? Find out here.