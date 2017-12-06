Broncos' Von Miller: Records half sack Sunday

Miller had six tackles (five solo) and a half sack in Sunday's loss to the Dolphins.

Miller had a half sack in Week 12, so he now has one full sack over the last two weeks and nine total through 12 games. His average of less than four tackles per game is troubling, though, so he's best suited for matchups against week offensive lines.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories