Broncos' Von Miller: Records sack in win

Miller recorded five tackles (three solo) and a sack across 49 defensive reps in Sunday's win over the Raiders.

Miller has been on a tear to start the season, leading the league with four sacks through the first two games. He played in 75 percent of the Broncos' defensive snaps. Look for Miller to once again apply pressure Sunday against the Ravens, who have struggled to protect Joe Flacco early on this season.

