Broncos' Von Miller: Recovers from COVID-19 case

Miller (illness) announced via his official Twitter account Thursday that he's tested negative for COVID-19.

Miller first announced his case of COVID-19 on April 16, but it now looks as though the star pass rusher has recovered and returned to health. The Broncos have already picked up Miller's $18 million contract option for 2020, setting him up to reprise his usual role as a pillar of the team's linebacker corps.

