Coach Vic Fangio said Miller (ankle) is "right where he should be" in his recovery from surgery on his dislocated peroneal tendon but added that it's too early to tell whether Miller will be able to play this year, Zac Stevens of DNVR Sports reports.

Miller has been targeting a mid-December return, but the surgery he underwent on Sept. 11 typically requires a 4-6 month recovery process. While the highly competitive pass rusher will surely do everything in his power to come back late in the season if the Broncos are making a playoff push, such a scenario seems unlikely given the team's 1-3 record at this point. If Denver has been eliminated from playoff contention by the time Miller's nearing a return, the team will likely play it safe and hold him out until next season.