Miller (ankle) still hasn't been cleared to practice and coach Vic Fangio referred to his status as "a moot point at this point" Wednesday, Kyle Newman of the Denver Post reports.

With the playoffs almost certainly out of reach, there's little reason for the 4-7 Broncos to rush Miller back this season, and Fangio seems to be hinting that the team won't do so. Miller will set his sights on recovering fully so he can hit the ground running for the 2021 season.