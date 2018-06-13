Broncos' Von Miller: Reunited with familiar face

Miller's former mentor, DeMarcus Ware, has been hired by the Broncos as a part-time pass-rushing consultant, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.

Two of Miller's three highest sack seasons were during the three-year stretch in which he and Ware were bookends. The other was Denver's championship run. Ware's talent as a player obviously contributed to that, but Miller has also often referred to Ware as a mentor. Ware joining the coaching staff could help both light a spark under Miller and improve his supporting cast after the star rusher tallied just 10 sacks in 2017, his career low when playing a full season.