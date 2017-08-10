Broncos' Von Miller: Ruled out for preseason opener

Miller will not play in Thursday's preseason opener against the Bears, Mike Klis of 9News reports.

Miller's absence is simply as a precaution to avoid any injuries to a Denver pass rushing unit that is already banged up, with both Shane Ray and Shaq Barrett already ruled out for the start of the regular season. Whether Miller will appear in any of the preseason games is still yet to be determined, but the end goal for the linebacker is to enter the regular season 100 percent healthy.