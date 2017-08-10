Broncos' Von Miller: Ruled out for preseason opener
Miller will not play in Thursday's preseason opener against the Bears, Mike Klis of 9News reports.
Miller's absence is simply as a precaution to avoid any injuries to a Denver pass rushing unit that is already banged up, with both Shane Ray and Shaq Barrett already ruled out for the start of the regular season. Whether Miller will appear in any of the preseason games is still yet to be determined, but the end goal for the linebacker is to enter the regular season 100 percent healthy.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Podcast: Tight end preview
The Fantasy Football Today Podcast crew is giving you strategies, breakouts, busts and a complete...
-
Standard draft: Round 2 Gronk's nice
Rob Gronkowski's ADP is Round 2 at No. 21 overall, but some Fantasy owners are afraid to draft...
-
Cooks is worth the pick
Brandin Cooks is off to a hot start in camp with the Patriots, but it's his skill set, history,...
-
Looking back at Hard Knocks
Tampa Bay is the latest team on HBO's Hard Knocks, and the Buccaneers have plenty of Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Wait on quarterback?
The Fantasy Football Today Podcast crews begins its position previews with quarterback. Find...
-
Believe It or Not 2.0
Teams are releasing their first depth chart of the season, but Heath Cummings says you shouldn't...