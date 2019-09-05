Broncos' Von Miller: Sheds injury designation

Miller (knee) is not listed on Thursday's injury report, Zac Stevens of BSNDenver.com reports.

Miller dealt with minor knee soreness during the preseason and now looks fully healthy. All signs point to the star pass-rusher being ready to suit up without limitations versus the Raiders on Monday. Miller has expressed a desire to play a higher percentage of snaps in 2019, so he could be in line for a big day against the Raiders' unimpressive protective front.

