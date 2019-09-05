Broncos' Von Miller: Sheds injury designation
Miller (knee) is not listed on Thursday's injury report, Zac Stevens of BSNDenver.com reports.
Miller dealt with minor knee soreness during the preseason and now looks fully healthy. All signs point to the star pass-rusher being ready to suit up without limitations versus the Raiders on Monday. Miller has expressed a desire to play a higher percentage of snaps in 2019, so he could be in line for a big day against the Raiders' unimpressive protective front.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Off to a fast start
We haven't seen many quarterbacks with the kind of potential to do damage with their legs like...
-
Week 1 RB Preview: The replacements
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about running back in Week 1 including...
-
Week 1 TE Preview: Finding help
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about tight end in Week 1 including projections,...
-
Week 1 WR Preview: Fast starters
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 1 including...
-
Week 1 QB Preview: Bench Rodgers?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 1 including...
-
More drama: Brown facing suspension
Antonio Brown's offseason of drama is threatening to spill into the regular season, as numerous...