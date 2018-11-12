Broncos' Von Miller: Sheds knee brace

Miller (knee) does not expect to wear a knee brace Week 11, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.

Miller seems to have made good use of Denver's bye week, and fully recovered from a lingering knee injury sustained during a Week 8 loss to the Chiefs. The star linebacker has recorded nine sacks this season, and will look to build upon that total during Sunday's tilt against the Chargers.

