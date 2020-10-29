Miller (ankle) was spotted without a walking boot on his left foot Thursday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.
Miller has taken on some leadership and coaching duties while on injured reserve, but he still hasn't been cleared to actually resume handling practice reps. Still, it's encouraging to see him consistently getting involved in some capacity. While it's also good news that the veteran pass rusher has managed to discard his walking boot, he still appears to be targeting a mid-December return.
