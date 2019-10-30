Broncos' Von Miller: Sits out practice

Miller didn't practice Wednesday due to knee irritation but it's believed to be a minor injury, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports

Miller played 94 percent of defensive snaps in Sunday's loss to the Colts -- his highest snap share since Week 2 -- and will take it easy to start the week. The 30-year-old doesn't appear to be in danger for Week 10, but it'll be worth checking back at the end of the week to see if he receives an injury designation.

