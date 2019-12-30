Broncos' Von Miller: Staying in Denver

General manager John Elway said Monday that the Broncos will pick up Miller's $18 million contract option for 2020, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

Miller's 2020 option includes $6 million guaranteed. Next season, the three-time All-Pro will enter the fifth year of the six-year, $114.5 million contract extension he signed in 2016. Miller appeared in 15 contests in 2019 while battling a lingering knee injury for much of the year, compiling 46 tackles (33 solo), a team-leading eight sacks and two defended passes. The star pass rusher will benefit from the return of fellow outside linebacker Bradley Chubb (knee) come 2020.