Broncos' Von Miller: Staying in Denver
General manager John Elway said Monday that the Broncos will pick up Miller's $18 million contract option for 2020, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.
Miller's 2020 option includes $6 million guaranteed. Next season, the three-time All-Pro will enter the fifth year of the six-year, $114.5 million contract extension he signed in 2016. Miller appeared in 15 contests in 2019 while battling a lingering knee injury for much of the year, compiling 46 tackles (33 solo), a team-leading eight sacks and two defended passes. The star pass rusher will benefit from the return of fellow outside linebacker Bradley Chubb (knee) come 2020.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Injury Report: A rest week
You don't just have injuries to contend with in Week 17, as plenty of big names will be resting....
-
Fantasy Football picks, Week 17 rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 17.
-
Week 17 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 17 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 17 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
In a championship Week 17 for Fantasy survivors, Jamey Eisenberg shares his sleepers and Daily...
-
Biggest questions for every NFC team
Will Cam Newton, Jameis Winston or David Johnson be on new rosters in 2020? Might Dallas and...
-
Biggest questions for every AFC team
Are we at the end of an era for Tom Brady, Ben Roethlisberger and Philip Rivers? Where will...