Parker, Colorado Police provided results to the District Attorney's Office regarding an investigation of allegations against Miller (ankle), but no charging decision has been made, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

The Parker Police Department confirmed Jan 15. that Miller was the subject of an investigation, though it declined to reveal the case's nature, according to Troy Renck of Denver 7 News. The legal issue remains unclear as a notable contractual turning point approaches. Miller, who turns 32 in March, will be owed a $7 million roster bonus if the Broncos exercise his 2021 club option. The deadline for a decision is March 17.