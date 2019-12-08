Play

Broncos' Von Miller: Suiting up versus Texans

Miller (knee) is active for Sunday's tilt against the Texans.

Miller was initially listed as questionable for Week 14 and considered a game-time call, so it appears as though his knee injury held up well during pregame workouts. The star pass rusher stands to draw his usual start at inside linebacker, though Jeremiah Attaochu could see an uptick in snaps if Miller is limited in any capacity.

