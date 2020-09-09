Miller is slated to undergo surgery after suffering a torn tendon in his ankle at Tuesday's practice, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.

Due to blizzard conditions in the Denver metro area, the Broncos held practice indoors, a session that ended with Miller sustaining the freak injury. Following an MRI, we're starting to get a clearer picture of the issue, but he'll visit Dr. Robert Anderson in Green Bay on Thursday to get a second opinion, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The meeting very well may confirm what has been suspected: Miller's 2020 season is over.