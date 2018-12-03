Broncos' Von Miller: Tallies 1.5 sacks Week 13

Miller recorded three tackles (two solo), including 1.5 sacks, in Sunday's win over the Bengals.

Miller has recorded at least a half sack in seven-straight games, and he has 12.5 on the season. He's one of the best defensive players in the NFL and has showcased his abilities on a weekly basis. He'll look to continue his strong campaign into Week 14, when Denver faces off against San Francisco.

