Play

Broncos' Von Miller: Tallies another sack

Miller had six tackles (all solo) and one sack in Sunday's loss to the Bills.

It marks Miller's third sack and highest tackle output of the season. The star outside linebacker could potentially be limited in practice this week as he was nursing a knee injury early last week, but it shouldn't be anything to worry about after playing 55 of 65 defensive snaps Sunday.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories