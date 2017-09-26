Broncos' Von Miller: Tallies another sack
Miller had six tackles (all solo) and one sack in Sunday's loss to the Bills.
It marks Miller's third sack and highest tackle output of the season. The star outside linebacker could potentially be limited in practice this week as he was nursing a knee injury early last week, but it shouldn't be anything to worry about after playing 55 of 65 defensive snaps Sunday.
