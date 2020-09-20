Miller (ankle) is working out daily under the Broncos' supervision and is hopeful to return from injured reserve in mid-December if Denver remains in playoff contention, Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reports.

The Pro Bowl linebacker was projected to miss 4-to-6 months after he underwent surgery Sept. 11 to address a dislocated peroneal tendon, an injury he suffered in a workout three days earlier. Though he remains in the early phases of his rehab process, Miller is apparently optimistic that he can cut nearly a full month off that projected recovery timeline to suit up for Denver before the regular season wraps up. He's still expected to remain confined to a walking boot for seven more weeks before transitioning to football activities, at which point he would still need more time to regain full strength in his left ankle.