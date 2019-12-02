Play

Broncos' Von Miller: Trending in right direction

Coach Vic Fangio said Monday "there's a good chance" Miller (knee) suits up against the Texans in Week 14, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

Miller wasn't able to suit up against the Chargers in Week 13 due to a knee injury, but he appears to be progressing well in his recovery. If the star pass rusher is indeed able to suit up versus Houston on Sunday, he'll draw his usual start in Denver's linebacker corps.

