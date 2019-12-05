Broncos' Von Miller: Uncertain for Week 14
Miller (knee) said Thursday that he isn't sure he'll be available for Sunday's contest against the Texans, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.
Miller is nursing a sprained MCL in his left knee, according to Troy Renck of Denver 7 News, the severity of which caused him to sit out Week 13's win over the Chargers. It looks as though he's heading for another "limited" designation on Thursday's practice report. The star pass rusher is close to a return to the field, per Renck, but he's still having issues combating blockers during practice. Friday's final practice session of the week will further illuminate Miller's chances of taking the field in Houston on Sunday.
