Broncos' Von Miller: Undergoes MRI
Miller (knee) had an MRI on Monday, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.
Miller didn't show any ill effects during Sunday's loss to the Bills, as he played 64 of a possible 80 defensive snaps (80 percent) -- his highest count since Week 5. Coach Vic Fangio also relayed that "[Miller's] fine at this point." We'll wait for the MRI results to get more clarity on the issue, although his practice capacity Wednesday will also be a good measure.
