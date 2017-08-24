Broncos' Von Miller: Will suit up against Packers
Miller will take the field in Week 3 of the preseason for the Broncos' matchup against the Packers, Mike Klis of 9News.com reports.
Miller sat out the team's first two exhibition games, as there was no reason to risk the star linebacker's health heading toward the regular season. However, Week 3 typically brings a majority of starters out in order to prepare them for full speed action. Thus, Miller will take the field, although it will likely be a brief experience.
