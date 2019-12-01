Play

Broncos' Von Miller: Won't suit up against Chargers

Miller (knee) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Chargers.

Miller will miss his first game since the 2013 season after undergoing an MRI earlier in the week, breaking his streak of 91 straight starts. The Broncos will be without their top pass rusher, as Miller has compiled six sacks over the last eight games. Jeremiah Attaochu figures to work as the starter while Justin Hollins also garners an uptick in usage.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories