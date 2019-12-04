Play

Broncos' Von Miller: Working in limited capacity

Miller (knee) will be limited during Wednesday's practice, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.

Miller was already given a "good chance" to play Sunday against the Texans, and his participation, albeit limited, in practice supports that notion. The 30-year-old will need to finish the practice week without a setback, but the Broncos' top pass rusher is on the right track.

