Broncos' Von Miller: Wrecks Seattle

Miller recorded seven tackles, three sacks, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery during Sunday's 27-24 win over the Seahawks.

One of Miller's most impressive plays came in the third quarter when he reached into the arms of running back Chris Carson and just took the ball away. A sack and 13-yard loss helped prevent Seattle from responding after Denver scored a go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter. Miller played like a man possessed on Sunday and fans will hope that playing with a lead, which Denver seldom did in 2017, and a quality opposite number in rookie Bradley Chubb will help Miller toward a career season. That might be, but it won't be every week that Miller goes up against an offensive line as porous as Seattles'.