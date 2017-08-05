Broncos' Vontarrius Dora: Starts Saturday scrimmage
Dora's strong practice on Friday led to a start in Saturday's scrimmage, Troy Renck of Denver 7 ABC reports.
Veteran pickup Kasim Edebali has gotten most of the attention ever since starter Shane Ray went down with a wrist injury. Dora, however, showed flashes as an undrafted free agent last year, notching two sacks in the 2016 preseason. No matter who starts Week 1 opposite Miller, Dora or Edebali, they'll likely tumble down the depth chart as Ray and Shaq Barrett will be due back early in the season. Still, a strong showing through the preseason and early part of the season could lead to sustained snaps later on.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Landry, Parker, Stills OK with Moore
Ryan Tannehill (knee) could be lost for the season, which would likely make Matt Moore the...
-
August Dynasty rookie rankings
After one of his favorite rookie receivers was sidelined before even taking a snap, Heath Cummings...
-
Training Camp Believe It or Not
Everyone is selling something at the start of training camp, and Heath Cummings tries to help...
-
Podcast: Third-year breakouts
Reacting to Ryan Tannehill’s injury and discussing some potential breakout wide receivers on...
-
Twelve-team PPR mock draft
As expected, receivers and pass-catching running backs dominated this CBS Sports staff mock...
-
How to watch preseason
With the preseason starting up with Thursday's Hall of Fame game, Chris Towers presents five...