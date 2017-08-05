Dora's strong practice on Friday led to a start in Saturday's scrimmage, Troy Renck of Denver 7 ABC reports.

Veteran pickup Kasim Edebali has gotten most of the attention ever since starter Shane Ray went down with a wrist injury. Dora, however, showed flashes as an undrafted free agent last year, notching two sacks in the 2016 preseason. No matter who starts Week 1 opposite Miller, Dora or Edebali, they'll likely tumble down the depth chart as Ray and Shaq Barrett will be due back early in the season. Still, a strong showing through the preseason and early part of the season could lead to sustained snaps later on.