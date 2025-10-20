Lutz made both of his extra-point attempts and his lone field-goal try during the Broncos' 33-32 win over the Giants on Sunday.

The Broncos' offense struggled for most of Sunday's game but came alive in the fourth quarter with 33 points. Quarterback Bo Nix led a four-play drive late in the fourth quarter to set up Lutz for a 39-yard field goal, which the latter hit right through the middle of the uprights to improve Denver's record to 5-2. Lutz has not missed a kick in six of the first seven games of the regular season and is 9-for-10 on field-goal attempts and 16-for-16 on extra-point tries.