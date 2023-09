Lutz went 2-for-2 on field-goal tries while making both of his extra-point attempts in Sunday's 70-20 loss to the Dolphins.

Lutz was perfect on kicks for the second-straight week, albeit in a blowout loss to the Dolphins. The veteran connected on field goals from 25 and 31 yards out in the contest. Lutz will look to improve upon Sunday's performance when the Broncos visit the Bears in Week 4, as Chicago is giving up an average of 35 points per game this season.