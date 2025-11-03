Lutz went 1-for-2 on field-goal attempts and made his only PAT in Sunday's 18-15 win over the Texans.

Lutz had a 51-yard field-goal try blocked in the first quarter, but he was able to get his revenge later, delivering the Broncos a victory with a 34-yard field goal as time expired in regulation. The kicker has now gone 11-for-13 on field-goal tries, including 2-for-4 from 50-plus yards, while making all 22 of his extra-point attempts over nine games this season.