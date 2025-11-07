Lutz went 1-for-2 on field-goal attempts and made his only PAT in Thursday night's 10-7 win over the Raiders.

Lutz missed a 59-yard field-goal try short in the third quarter before later connecting from 32 yards with five seconds left in the period. The kicker has made at least one field goal in six consecutive contests, and he's now gone 12-for-15 on field-goal attempts, including 2-for-4 from 50-plus yards, over 10 games this year.