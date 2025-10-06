Lutz connected on both field-goal tries and his only extra-point attempt in Sunday's 21-17 win over the Eagles.

The kicker nailed a 55-yarder to open the scoring in the first quarter, and he added a 36-yarder to solidify the Denver lead late in the fourth. Lutz, who hit 88 percent of his field goals in 2023 and 91 percent last year, is off to a good start again in 2025, missing just one kick, a field goal, going six-for-seven on field-goal tries and 13-for-13 on extra-point attempts so far. If Denver's offense improves, his accuracy should become a real asset in fantasy football.