Lutz went 2-for-2 on field-goal tries while making his lone extra-point attempt in Sunday's 31-21 loss to the Jets.

Lutz was perfect on kicks for the fourth-straight week, continuing a solid start to the 2023 campaign. The veteran kicker connected on field goals from 22 and 23 yards out in the contest. Lutz will look to continue his perfect streak in Week 6 when the Broncos visit the Chiefs.