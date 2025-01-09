Lutz finished the 2023 regular season with 31 total field goals made on 34 attempts while connecting on all 49 of his extra-point tries.

Lutz had his best statistical season in Denver in 2024. The veteran kicker finished the season with a 91 percent field goal percentage, the second-highest mark of his career. Lutz remains under contract in 2025 before becoming an unrestricted free agent in 2026. Looking ahead to the 2025 season, the 30-year-old will look to build off the momentum of a stellar 2024 campaign as a key contributor to Denver's success.