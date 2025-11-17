Lutz converted all five of his field-goal attempts and his lone extra point in the Broncos' 22-19 win over the Chiefs on Sunday.

The Broncos were only able to score one touchdown, but Lutz was able to pick up the offense in the scoring area, making field goals from 29, 24, 38, 54 and 35 yards out, including the game-winner as time expired in the fourth quarter. Lutz has struggled at times this season, but he accounted for 16 of the Broncos' 22 points in this one. The veteran kicker has now made 17 of 20 field-goal attempts and all 24 of his extra-point tries through 11 games in 2025.