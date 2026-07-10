Broncos' Wil Lutz: Has solid hold on No. 1 kicker job

Lutz, who signed a contract extension with Denver last November, enters the 2026 campaign as the team's clear primary kicker, Bob Morris of SI.com reports.

Lutz has been very reliable since joining the Broncos in 2023, playing in all 51 of the team's regular-season games and making 89.0 percent of his field-goal tries. He's converted 12 of 18 attempts from 50-plus yards during that time and hasn't missed any extra points over the past two years. Morris notes Lutz's contract includes no guaranteed money in 2028, but with most of his salary guaranteed from 2026 to 2027, the veteran kicker is essentially locked in as Denver's starting kicker for at least the next two years.