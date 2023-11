Lutz made all four of his field-goal attempts and missed his only extra-point try in Monday's 24-22 loss to the Bills.

Lutz converted a pair of 40-yard field goals as well as kicks from 49 and 36 yards, the last of which won the game for Denver with no time left on the clock. Although he missed his lone point-after try, the veteran's 12 points marked his second-highest tally this season.