Lutz connected on all four of his field-goal attempts and made his lone extra-point try during the Broncos' 19-3 win over the Chargers on Sunday.

Three of Lutz's for field-goal attempts Sunday came from 26 yards or closer, with his longest attempt coming from 41 yards early in the fourth quarter. His four made field goals were his most in a game since Week 11 against the Chiefs (five), and the veteran kicker will end the 2025 regular season having gone 28-for-32 on field-goal attempts (87.5 percent) and 39-for-39 on extra-point tries through 17 games.