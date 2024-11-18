Lutz made his lone field-goal attempt while also converting all five of his extra-point tries in Sunday's 38-6 win over the Falcons.

Lutz was perfect on kicks against Atlanta, but the Broncos' ability to finish drives with touchdowns limited the veteran's potential for a bigger day for fantasy purposes. The 30-year-old connected on his only field goal from 45 yards out in the fourth quarter, bringing his field-goal percentage to 86 percent so far for the 2024 campaign. Lutz will look to improve upon that number in Week 12 when the Broncos visit the Raiders in Week 12.