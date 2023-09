Lutz made one of two field-goal attempts while converting one of two extra-point tries in Sunday's 17-16 loss to the Raiders.

Lutz struggled in his first game with the Broncos, as his inaccuracies were devastating in a game that Denver lost by just one point. The veteran's missed field goal was a 55-yard attempt that went wide right, but he was able to later convert a 24-yard field goal in the fourth quarter. Lutz will look to bounce back in Week 2 when the Broncos host the Commanders.