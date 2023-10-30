Lutz made one of two field-goal attempts while converting all three of his extra-point tries in Sunday's 24-9 win over the Chiefs.

Lutz ended his perfect streak on kicking tries, as his 38 yard field-goal attempt was blocked in the third quarter of the contest. The veteran kicker did, however, connect from 28 yards out late in the fourth quarter. Lutz will look to bounce back from Sunday's underwhelming performance when the Broncos return from their Week 9 bye to square off against the Bills on Nov. 13.