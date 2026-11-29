Lutz went 1-for-2 on field-goal attempts and didn't try an extra point in Friday's loss to the Steelers.

Lutz scored Denver's only points on offense when he converted a 44-yard field goal in the second quarter. He had a chance again early in the fourth but came up short on a 53-yard try. Lutz has made one or zero field goals in five of 11 games so far this season, giving him a risky fantasy floor. The veteran kicker has made all 21 of his extra-point attempts and is 18-for-22 on FG tries overall.