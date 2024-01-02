Lutz made three of four field-goal attempts and converted his only extra-point try in Sunday's 16-9 win over the Chargers.

Lutz connected on field goals from 20, 32 and 43 yards out Sunday, while his only miss came on a 48-yard attempt in the final moments of the first half. The veteran kicker has now missed one kick in two straight games. Even so, Lutz boasts a solid 88 percent field-goal percentage on the season, a significant improvement over the 74 percent mark he hit in 2022 with the Saints. The 29-year-old will look to finish off his 2023 campaign with another strong performance when the Broncos visit the Raiders in Week 18.