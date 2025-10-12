Lutz went 2-for-2 on field-goal attempts and made his lone extra-point try during the Broncos' 13-11 win over the Jets on Sunday.

Lutz put the Broncos on the board with a 57-yard field goal in the first quarter, and he connected on a 27-yard chip shot late in the fourth quarter to put Denver up for good. Lutz has not missed a kick since Week 2 against the Colts and is now 7-for-8 on field-goal attempts and 14-for-14 on extra-point tries through the first six games of the regular season.