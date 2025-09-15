Lutz missed his lone field-goal attempt but made all four of his extra-point tries in Sunday's 29-28 loss to the Colts.

Lutz only field-goal attempt was a 42-yard try late in the fourth quarter that would have given the Broncos a five-point lead over the Colts. Instead, the veteran missed the kick, hitting the right upright in the process. The Colts would then go on to make a field goal of their own to win the game in walk-off fashion. With Denver's offense operating at a high level and finding the end zone on multiple occasions Sunday, Lutz was not relied upon as much as usual. The 31-year-old will look to get back on track when the Broncos visit the Chargers in Week 3.