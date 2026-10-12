Lutz went 3-for-4 on field-goal attempts and connected on both of his extra-point tries during the Broncos' 23-17 win over the Chargers on Sunday.

Lutz extended Denver's lead to 10-3 with a 34-yard field goal in the second quarter before making two more field goals in the fourth, though he also missed a 42-yarder earlier in the period that would have given the Broncos a 10-point cushion. Lutz has missed a field goal in each of the Broncos' last three games, with two of those misses coming from within 50 yards. The Broncos will operate on a short week, as their next game is a Week 6 home tilt against the Seahawks on Thursday Night Football.